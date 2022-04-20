Spiritual Antibodies

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Ever wonder what is your greatest Antibody? The protector from this chaotic world filled with worldly stuff, this Maya (illusion) that drowns us in misery? Whether it's the Maya of money, relationships, job issues, illness, or simply feeling lost: it's real, yet unreal. It's self-created; it leaves us hungry and miserable.

Our mind-stuff is fed by one thing, Desire.



Desire to be free, desire to be comfortable, healthy, rich, recognized, and so on. Bigger, better, faster, that's the new world. A race, a race against our neighbors, a race against time, a race against ourselves, a race with no destination.



Our mind believes that once a desire is fulfilled, it will lead to happiness. But then upon getting that "thing" a new criteria is set in motion, and we are caught up in an endless pursuit of happiness.



In other words, all desires lead to one goal: the desire to be Happy. And unmet desires lead to sorrow, anger, and frustration. Ever examine this?



Buddha's first Noble Truth says "Life is Suffering." What a profound, yet simple truth! He further explains the root cause is Desire.



Behind love, lies desire. Behind cravings, lies desire. Behind aversions, lies desire. Behind lust, lies desire. Behind jealousy, lies desire. Behind greed, lies desire. Behind anger, lies desire. Desire is at the core of it all.



Desires, when fulfilled, breeds Attachment. Attachment to things, people, positions, concepts, and the way things should be: none of them permanent. When our attachments loses its grip, we then drown in depression or anxiety, and are back to the plane of misery. Buddha encouraged us to contemplate on the Nature of Impermanence.



Nothing remains as is, for the nature of the cosmos is change. Change in our planet, change in seasons, change in our bodies at a cellular level, change in physical appearance, change in thoughts and moods, likes and dislikes, change in the quality of our relationships. Everything is in a constant state of change. The only permanent thing is change, the irony. So the question arises: Why attach to anything? This is the way of the Wise.



It's time we inoculate ourselves with this vaccine, to defend against misery.



But how is this really possible? To let go of desires and attachments? Isn't that a natural part of being human?



Yes, and no. We must tame our mind, be mindful, not mind full, of our desires and attachments. Once controlled, the mind's Immunity strengthens. The Mind's Antibodies develops accommodating all blows of life. The inward journey towards freedom begins. And that freedom, that joy, is not dependent on any external criteria. It all lies within. Never to be stolen away. And the chase for happiness ends, for the treasure cove of happiness is finally attained.



For new aspirants, simply observe when a desire surfaces. Don't judge it, don't suppress it, don't punish yourself for it. Be aware of it as an active observer. For the more seasoned aspirant, begin conscious control of your desires, distinguishing between your wants and needs. Use your intelligence and ask yourself, Is this really going to make me happy and for how long? For the long-term practitioner, begin living a simple, modest life, discarding what you don't need, and let this inward journey take you to the supreme bliss of Nirvana!

