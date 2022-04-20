Spinning your way to good health

New Delhi: One of the most popular cardio work-outs in North America, Latin America, Europe and other parts of Asia, and a current global phenomenon, rhythm-based spinning is nothing short of a complete workout for the body. It keeps you energised through the day and keeps the mind focussed. All one have to do is ride a bike.

What is rhythm riding? It's nothing but riding a stationary bicycle to a changing musical beat. When done in a secure environment, under proper guidance, it can yield exceptional results, explains Chakra, Bengaluru's first dedicated rhythm-based spinning studio.

Chakra is a customised 45-minute cardio and strength building session. "When you ride in higher gears, you're working on strength, building and shaping your glutes, quads and hamstrings. When you're riding at lower gears, you're working on increasing stamina and shedding fat. Each class also has a dedicated dumbbells track, where the focus is on chiselling your upper body (biceps, triceps, pecs, delts, and traps).

"And don't forget those abs! Your core is constantly engaged throughout each class, which of course helps define your abdominal muscles. Most importantly though, the energy generated in the room is contagious and long-lasting. Riders are encouraged to flex their mental muscles and dedicate their 45-minute spin session to themselves, empowering them to take on the world outside the Chakra studio."

Brought to India by siblings Nastassja and Nikhil Suri, 'Chakra', inspired by the Hindi word for wheel and the seven energy centers in the human body, trains people in the holistic experience in a nature and art inspired setting dedicated to one's physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

Ask them why Chakra and they both have the same answer, "We truly believe that rhythm based cycling can be a life-changing experience." Both visualise Chakra as being a constant in their riders' lives ï¿½ a part of their weekly, if not daily, routines. Their goal is to have studios across India and to spread the positive energy that we already witness in their studio.

—IANS