Spike Of New Covid Cases & Casualties In U'khand A Disturbing Signal









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 12, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,700 on Friday as 66 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,952 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 638. The state's toll rose to 1,700 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 1,410. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 68. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained at yesterday's level i e 96.16 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 23 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Dehradun followed with 21 and 11 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Pauri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 2 each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag, 1 Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

