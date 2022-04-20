Spike In Daily Fresh Corona Cases In U'khand, Tally Mounts To 74,795, Toll 9

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 74,795 on Monday as 455 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 67,827 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,059. The state's toll rose to 1,231 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 678. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 352. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.68 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 185 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh, Almora, U S Nagar, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Chamoli followed with 57, 49, 24, 24, 23, 19 and 17 cases respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 13 Bageshwar, 11 each in Champawat and Uttarkashi and 8 in Rudraprayag.

