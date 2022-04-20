







Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 16, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,931 on Tuesday as 65 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,215 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 599. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. The number of those migrated out of State too remained the same, that is 1,413. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 47. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.21 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 24 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 22 and 11 respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Nainital, 1 each in Almora and Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.Spike In Corona Cases Goes Unabated In U'khand, Tally 97931.