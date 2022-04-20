SpiceJet offers discount scheme starting at Rs 2,999

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet Thursday launched its new `One Stop Sale` discount offer starting from Rs.2,999 all inclusive. "Our `One Stop Sale` offers customers the opportunity to get tickets at very attractive discounted fares for connecting and via flights which offer greater connectivity to non-metros and also provide lower priced alternatives to direct flights," said SpiceJet chief commercial officer Kaneswaran Avili. The latest discount scheme by the company is one of the many such offers that it has come out with in the recent past to shore up bookings in the lean travel period. Other airlines are also expected to follow suite and offer attractive prices for passengers to book tickets in advance. According to the airline, the offer is applicable on all domestic connecting and via flights (flights with an intermediate stop). The company said that passengers can make bookings for the latest offer starting from Feb 19 to Feb 22, 2015 for travel period from Feb 26 to April 15, 2015. The company had recently announced a new enhanced schedule effective from March 29. The new schedule offers improved metro connectivity, attractive day return options, attractive non-metro connections and better timings. IANS