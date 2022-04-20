SpiceJet joins low fare race

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday joined the low fare race in the domestic market putting on the block half a million seats with ticket prices starting at Rs 1,499 under a limited period promotional offer. The bookings under the three-day "Super Sale" offer can be made from today for a travel period between February 15 to June 30, SpiceJet said in a release. The offer comes two days after its competitor AirAsia India announced a discount fare scheme with a seven-day booking window period. January-March and July-September quarters of the fiscal are traditionally low travel demand period in the country and so airlines roll out such discount fare schemes to woo customers and fill the seats. "We are excited to offer our first signature promotion for 2015 to incentivise customers to try our enhanced schedule and reward early planners with great discounted fares. Such Super Sale offers are meant to sell in advance at attractive prices, seats that would otherwise be expected to go empty, thereby improving revenues," said Kaneswaran Avili, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. "Such offers have made a trip by air even more affordable than train or bus travel for those willing to book early to grab these offers," he added. "As we continue on our re-structuring path, the return of our Super Sale in 2015 at the onset of low season is a continued vote of confidence in the fact that such sales and promotions, if done right, are a win-win-win for customers, airlines, and the travel ecosystem at large," said Spice Jet chief operating officer Sanjiv Kapoor. PTI