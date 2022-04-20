SpiceJet intensifies airfare war; offers international tickets at Rs 2,699

New Delhi: Intensifying its war on low-fare air tickets, SpiceJet has introduced the �let�s go abroad� sale at fares starting Rs 2699. The offer is valid for tickets booked between 19th March 2015 and 22nd March 2015, for travel between 19th March 2015 and 30th June 2015. The company has not specified the routes under this schemes, however its official website says that fares vary from sector to sector depending upon the travel distance. Under this Sale, limited inventory is available on a First-Come-First-Served basis. The bookings made under this sale are non-changeable and non-refundable, the company said. The low cost carrier last week launched a massive sale, with all inclusive fares starting from Rs 599 for domestic travel. The company put around 400,000 seats on offer 100,000 selling for Rs 599. Bookings under such scheme was applicable from 11 to 13 February for travel between 1 July to 2 October.