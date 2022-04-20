SpiceJet Expands Internationally, Allowed to Operate Flights Between India, U.S.

New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet has been allowed to operate flights between India and the U.S.

Accordingly, the Center has designated the airline as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the U.S.

The designation allows for the international expansion of the airline. However, commence dates or destinations have not been revealed.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that SpiceJet has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the U.S.," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, on July 23.

"This designation would help us plan for our international expansion in a much better and calibrated manner. I have always maintained that there is an opportunity in every adversity and the present crisis situation has seen SpiceJet rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role."

According to Singh, from operating over 4,300 cargo flights to carrying over 24,000 tons of cargo to operating over 400 charter flights to bring back thousands of stranded Indian nationals back home, SpiceJet has worked non-stop during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Consequent to the announcement, the company's scrip at the BSE closed with a rise of Rs 2 or 4.21 percent to Rs 49.45 from its previous close of 47.45 per stock.

Presently, only Air India operates flights between India and the U.S.

Apart from SpiceJet, IndiGo got this designation last year.

SpiceJet was established in 2005 and has a fleet of 82 Boeing 737, 29 Bombardier Q-400s, eight B737 and Bombardier Q-400 freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating 49 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

SpiceJet on July 24 was also allowed to operate flights between India and the UK.

"After the United States, SpiceJet has now been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate to the United Kingdom," said Ajay Singh.

"The UK and the U.S. are two of the top international destinations for airlines and we are delighted to have got this designation to operate to these two countries."

—IANS