SpiceJet 'Travel Light' discount offer at Rs 999 extended; 1 lakh seats added

New Delhi: Low-cost airline SpiceJet has extended its discounted ticket sales at Rs 999 till May 03 while the company has also added one lakh more seats under the scheme. �On popular demand SpiceJet, the country�s second largest and most innovative low fare airline, has extended its #TravelLightSaveMore offer until 23.59 hours, Sunday 3 May, 2015, and has added 1,00,000 seats to the offer to cater to the high demand,� the company website said. The offer is applicable for bookings made between April 27, 2015 to May 03, 2015 for travel between June 22, 2015 and October 15, 2015 (all dates inclusive). Travel period covered under this sale has also been increased for customers who can now travel between June 22, 2015 to October 15, 2015 on domestic routes. However, the baggage limit under this offer remains the same. For those who want to carry more than hand baggage at these discounted tickets, check-in baggage up to 15-kg will be charged at a flat rate of Rs 750. Earlier this week Spicejet had launched discounted ticket sales at 'rates cheaper than AC 2-Tier train fares', offering 1.50 lakh seats for as low as Rs 999 on its domestic routes with a travel period of three-and-a -half months.