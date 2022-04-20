Spice Jet Launches Five New Flights From UP

Lucknow: Spice Jet on Wednesday introduced new five flights from Uttar Pradesh which would connect Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Varanasi to the other parts of the country.

These flights were formally launched by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a function in his residence here.

In a brief speech delivered by the CM, he said that this move of the private aviation company would promote tourism in the state, besides also providing quick travel to the people from one city to another. "Now the cities of Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Varanasi have been connected with the other cities of the state," he added. On the occasion, the officials of Spice Jet gifted an aircraft model to the CM. State aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi claimed that UP is marching ahead in the aviation sector and that very soon, 13 more new flights would be introduced in the state connecting more cities. UNI