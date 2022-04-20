Spice Girls reunion possible if schedules work out: Bunton

Los Angeles: Singer Emma Bunton says she and all other members of her music group Spice Girls would love to perform together again provided their schedules match. The 1994 pop girl group comprise Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham. Bunton, 39, revealed she recently met up with Halliwell and Mel B, reported Now magazine. "We love each other and we love performing together. It's just when the timing is right because we all have our own careers now and we have families, it's just about getting five schedules together and that's all it is," she said. PTI