SPIC MACAY's Founder Kiran Seth To Visit Dehradun During All India Cycle Yatra

Dehradun (The Hawk): SPIC MACAY, Dehradun announced that its Founder & Padmashri Awardee Professor Kiran Seth will be traveling to Dehradun on his All India Cycle Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Touring on his bicycle, Dr. Kiran Seth has already crossed Kashmir, Jammu, Punjab, and Haryana and has reached Saharanpur. He commenced with his All-India Solo Cycle Yatra from Kashmir on 15th August 2022 and aims to cover over 200 districts and cities of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

This unique initiative of Dr. Kiran Seth aims to celebrate India’s ‘composite heritage’ and culture, promote cycling for ‘good health and clean environment', spread Mahatma Gandhi's message of ‘simple living and high thinking, and induct more volunteers into the SPIC MACAY movement.

On the 19th of September, Dr. Kiran Seth will start from Sunderpur in UP and enter Dehradun through the RTO check post between 8:30 to 9 AM. Cycling enthusiasts of Dehradun will be accompanying him on this leg. He will be welcomed into the city by students of Graphic Era, Hilton School, Universal Academy, Doon International School, and Carman School, which lie on his route. Prof Kiran Seth will stay in Dehradun from 19th to 21st September. During this time, he will be meeting with SPIC MACAY volunteers, principals, and Heads of Schools and colleges, addressing a gathering of students and educators at Doon School, Mussoorie International School, and the staff and probationary officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. He will be concluding this yatra at Kanyakumari by 31st December 2022.