Spending Rs 100 Crores On 'Namaste Trump' Not In Country's Interest: Ramashankar Rajbhar

Deoria: Samajwadi Party General Secretary and former MP Ramashankar Rajbhar on Monday alleged that spending 100 crores on 'Namaste Trump' was not in the interest of the country.

Mr Rajbhar here said that spending around Rs 100 crore for welcoming US President Donald Trump, who has come so that the customs duty on American products is reduced and to secure Indian markets for their dairy, agricultural and medicinal products, is like betraying the country.

The SP leader said that in the country, where the railway land in Aishbagh of Rs 120 crore was given to a private builder for Rs 53 crore only, where a 10.76 hectare of rail land in New Delhi's Ashok Vihar was given at cheap prices by the government to the Godrej parties on February 14, is like betraying the people of the country.

Mr Rajbhar said that the government is cheating the people of the country. He alleged that the government has sold the assets of 30 crore LIC holders, Hindustan, Bharat Petroleum and railway department.

He said that the country was going through a severe economic slowdown, unemployment, inflation and depreciation of the rupee, further claiming that the government was spending 100 crore rupees on that individual's welcome, who wants to occupy the Indian market. —UNI