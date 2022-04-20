Speeding truck mows down 3 in UP

Chitrakoot: Three persons were crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck, while two others were left injured in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district. All victims were car mechanics.

Rajapur Police station Head, Jaishankar Singh, said the mechanics were busy taking care of punctured tyres near Pandey Purwa village late Friday when suddenly a loaded truck came from behind and ploughed them down.

The injured were admitted to the hospital while the deceased were sent for autopsy. The truck that caused the accident has been confiscated but the driver is absconding. A man hunt is on.

Following the accident, the movement of traffic was blocked in the area by angry villagers on Saturday morning. The villagers have demanded a ban on overloading and stern action against the accused.

—IANS