Speeding Truck Crushes Cyclist

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The speeding truck hit the cyclist from behind and crushed him. Due to which the person died a painful death on the spot. Police reached the information, took the body in possession, filled the Panchnama and sent it for post-mortem.

On Saturday morning, Dilip Mistry (71) son of Atul Mistry, resident of Gandhinagar ward of the city, was going towards Rudrapur by bicycle. According to the information, 2632 of speeding truck number UP 21B coming from behind in front of Matkota Marg Netaji Nagar Petrol Pump rammed it, due to which Dilip Mistry died on the spot after coming under the truck. During this, the villagers caught the truck driver and the truck and handed it over to the police. SHO Anil Kumar Upadhyay said that action would be taken against the driver after receiving a complaint from the relatives of the deceased. Hearing the news of death, the senses of the relatives were blown away, they are in a bad condition by crying.