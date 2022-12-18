Speeding car hits three children in Delhi 

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the police, three kids were hurt on Sunday in Roop Nagar, North Delhi, after they were struck by a speeding car.

The youngsters were struck by the car when they were standing on the sidewalk.

The incident occurred, according to the police, about 9 a.m.

According to the police, Pratap Nagar resident Gajender (30) was operating his Brezza vehicle. He lost control of the car when he got close to the Lilawati school and slammed into the three kids who were walking along the sidewalk.

A crew was dispatched right away to the crime scene after receiving the PCR call. The hurt kids were sent right away to a neighbouring public hospital.

Police were informed by the doctors that two kids, ages 10 and 4, posed no threat. The third youngster, who was 6 years old, was admitted to the hospital and kept under surveillance.

According to the police, a FIR has been filed under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police seized the vehicle.

The police reported that they had filed a lawsuit against the car's driver.

(Inputs from Agencies)