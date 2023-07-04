Speeding car crushes two walkers to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two people walking in the morning in Hyderabad, were killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car ran over them on Tuesday.

Near Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir on the outskirts of the city, the incident took place at around 7 a.m.

Both victims were female. They were recognised as Anuradha and her daughter Mamata.

In addition to Kavita, Intikhab Alam wounded another women. Someone took them to the hospital.

Locals say that the car was being driven at a high speed and in a careless way, which led to the accident.

After hitting individuals, the car skidded off the road and crashed into a tree. After the crash, the car driver managed to escape.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for autopsy. The police were attempting to identify the car's owner and take the driver into custody.

Another incident occurred last night when a private bus was driving erratically in the Kukatpally area and collided with a car and a bike. The incident resulted in one injury. The bus crashed because its brakes failed.—Inputs from Agencies