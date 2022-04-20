Spectators likely to return to stands in England from October

London: In what could be the biggest positive news for sports fans in England, spectators could return to stands October onwards. So far, fans have had to be content with following all live sporting action on TV or OTT platforms.

England recently saw Premier League and lower division football and also international cricket return following a four-month long hiatus put forward by the coronavirus pandemic. But spectators had to be kept away considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

However, according to British PM Boris Johnson, fans can be allowed to attend matches, in a controlled manner, from October.

"All of these measures should be done in a Covid secure way," Boris Johnson told reporters as per the Guardian.

"From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and allow conferences and other business events to recommence, again these changes must be done in a covid-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots," he added.

The authorities have already announced test events where fans will be present to witness the action from close quarters. According to the report, the events also include a friendly match between County sides Surrey and Middlesex at the Oval on July 26-27.



"For months, millions of us have felt the void of being unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event. So I am pleased we are now able to move forward with a plan to help venues safely reopen their doors to fans," British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told reporters as per the Guardian.

"I recognise not every sport, team or club has the benefit of huge commercial revenue and it is often their dedicated fans that are the lifeblood which helps keep them going.

"By working closely with sports and medical experts, these pilots will help ensure the safe return of fans to stadia." he added.

—IANS