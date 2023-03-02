Specific Groups To Tackle Drug Menace In Haryana, U'khand, Chandigarh

Chandigarh / Dehradun: An interstate drug coordination meeting was held on Thursday here that was attended by Director Generals of Police (DGP) of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh, among others, and decided that specific working groups will be formulated to work on specific areas of drug menace.

Discussions were held on the drug menace in the region and the various strategies to control it. During the meeting, deliberations on the source of drugs and psychotropic substances, the routes, etc., were held and strategies to combat them were discussed.

Besides officials from the Special Commissioner of Police of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Chief Drug Controller of Chandigarh also participated.

In the discussions, it was decided that specific working groups will be formulated to work on specific areas of the drug menace so that time-bound and decisive actions can be taken.

The importance of information sharing by cutting edge functionaries for coordination purposes was also discussed at the meeting. This coordination would result in seamless coordination between the operating units of various states, which would result in synergised and effective police action against drug peddlers and suppliers based out of multiple states.

In order to improve the effectiveness of this mechanism, it was decided to invite Uttar Pradesh Police and Rajasthan Police to such meetings in future, an official statement said.

Discussions on the best practices of participating states were also held and it was decided that a mechanism to adopt each other's best practices would be formed so as to increase police to police learning. The coordination meeting was followed by a performance of children of 'Urja: Ek Nayi Kiran', a programme for children vulnerable to substance-abuse in Chandigarh. —IANS