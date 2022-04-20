Specially-Abled Players Are Warriors, Says Deepa Malik

Varanasi: Noted para-athlete Deepa Malik on Sunday said that every section of society should come and see how to overcome hopelessness and difficulties in life.

Malik was speaking at the inauguration of cricket tournament for specially-abled players. The cricket tournament for specially-abled was organized at the Banaras Hindu University(BHU).

"I appeal to every section of people to come here and see how to overcome the hopelessness and difficulties in life," Malik told ANI. Deepa termed players as warriors and said that they are changing the mindset of society towards disability.

"They are not just players but warriors and these warriors are changing the mindset of the society towards disability," she said. She added that disabled players truly feel victorious when the stadium will be jam-packed.

"The disabled players will feel victorious when the whole stadium will be packed with spectators," she said. ANI