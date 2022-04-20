Specially-Abled Man Sets Himself Ablaze Over Police Harassment In UP

Maharajganj: Upset over police harassment and atrocity , a 24-year-old specially-abled man set himself ablaze and succumbed to 90 per cent burn injuries on Tuesday morning.

The victim, a native of Shitalapur Khesraha village in Maharajganj district, was rushed to the Gorakhpur Medical College, where he succumbed to his burn injuries.

His family alleged that he was upset after being insulted and beaten by a cop following an tiff with a woman residing in his neighbourhood.

According to sources the deceased, Jagarnath Upadhyay, was called to police station after a spat on Monday morning with the woman where the inspector insulted him and hit him with shoes, his brother Amarnath alleged.

He later set himself afire and was rushed to district hospital from where he was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College. However, the police denied the allegations and said even though Jagarnath was called to the police station, he was not hit with shoes. An inquiry in the case has been ordered.

"The entire incident is being probed and if the allegations of being beaten up will be found true then strict action will be taken against the guilty," said Maharajganj police superintendent Rohit Singh Sajwan. UNI