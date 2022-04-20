Special team to probe journalist hit and run case

Thiruvananthapuram: A special Kerala Police team has been formed to conduct a probe into a hit and run case that led to the death of a journalist here on Monday evening.

S.V. Pradeep, who had previously worked with a few Malayalam TV channels was employed in an online portal. He was riding a two wheeler when a mini lorry hit him from behind and sped away.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and state BJP president K. Surendran demanded that a thorough probe should be done to track down the real cause of the accident following which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered formation of a special probe team to be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Pradeep's mother said his son had received threats.

Of late, he had come out with some hard-hitting reports in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists also demanded a comprehensive probe into the case.