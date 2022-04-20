Special Session Of UP Legislature On Tuesday To Approve 126th Constitution Amendment Bill

Lucknow: A day-long session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will be held here on December 31.

The session has been convened for the ratification of the Constitution (126th) amendment bill to extend the reservation for the SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another ten years. This Constitution (Amendment) bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10 and by Rajya Sabha on December 13.

Reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is due to end on January 25, 2020. The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of "nomination" is set to expire on January 25 as the bill does not extend the facility to the community. With the passage of the bill by the both the houses of Parliament, the bill now needs to be ratified by 50 per cent of the assemblies before it comes into force.

Official sources here on Monday said that the special session would be a brief one and there would be no such elaborate discussion on the Act as Parliament had already passed it and UP legislature cannot make any amendment in it. A business advisory committee of both the houses will meet here on Monday afternoon to fix the agenda for the special session.

The day-long session on December 31, of both the houses of the state legislature likely to last for an hour, will be the fifth session of 2019. But if the opposition creates ruckus over scrapping of the nominated member of the Anglo India or raise law and order issue, then the houses could end within minutes.

Meanwhile, the All-India Anglo-Indian Association, in a letter, has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to continue the provision of nomination of an Ango-Indian member in the state Assembly for another ten years like the SC/ST reservation in the legislature.

The first session of the Assembly in 2019 was the budget session in February and monsoon session in July. The UP assembly created a record by holding 36-hour-long uninterrupted session on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and also discuss the sustainable development goals set by the UNO.

The fourth session was on November 26 on the Constitution day.

As per the 2011 Census, the SC population was 20.13 crore and ST population 10.45 crore which was 5.13 crore and 1.91 crore at the time of India's independence. There are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha.

In state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members. UNI