Special Security Arrangements For Barsana Lath-Maar Holi In Mathura

Mathura: As huge number of devotees along with Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Manipur with other ministers were expected to attend world famous lath-maar holi celebrations of Barsana starting from February 24, administration is geared up to ensure adequate security for successful execution of the festival.

Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhari, UP Dairy, Minority affairs, Culture and Haj minister was making every possible effort to make the festival historic. As the festival was promoted enthusiastically not only in the country but also out of the country many devotees and tourists may attend the celebrations which could be registered in Guinness book of records, Mr Chaudhary said.

Senior superintendent of police Swapnil Mamgain said that Barsana was divided into three zones and eight sectors to ensure proper execution of the festivals. Additional superintendents will be in-charge of each zones while deputy superintendents will supervise sectors, he pointed out.

As many as 12 ASP, 30 circle officers, 25 inspectors/ station house officers, 250 sub-inspectors, 1300 constables, 100 traffic constables, 10 women sub-inspectors, 30 women constables, 6 mounted police officials, one company Provincial Armed constabulary will be deployed in the area for better security arrangements, SSP said adding that policemen in civil dress at sensitive areas will keep eye on disturbing elements. Mr Mamgain said that stringent actions will be taken against miscreants involved in molesting women or misbehaving during festival by throwing colours and water balloons disrespectfully. Superintendent of police (Traffic) Brijesh Kumar Singh said that entry of all vehicles will be restricted from February 22 evening to February 24 evening in the circumference of 500 meters of Barsana. He said that barricading were placed 5to guide vehicles as well as devotees to the temples and festival spot in Barsana. UNI