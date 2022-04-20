Special planes allowed to fly out Japanese, Iraqi citizens

New Delhi: Special ferry flights of the Japan Airlines and the Iraqi government have been allowed to operate to Delhi for repatriation of Japanese and Iraqi citizens.

These flights were allowed to land here on Wednesday under special circumstances.

Highly-placed sources told IANS that the two aircraft did not carry any passengers to India.

"The Japan Airlines aircraft ferried back 190 passengers, while the special flight operated on behalf of the Iraqi government took back 140 passengers," the sources said.

On late Tuesday night, Russia''s Aeroflot airline ferried back 350 passengers to Moscow from New Delhi.

At present, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed but cargo operations are still underway.

--IANS