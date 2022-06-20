Special CP HGS Dhaliwal Explains How The Murder Of Sidhu Moosewala Was Executed

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Delhi Police Special Cell briefed the media on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

HGS Dhaliwal, special CP, Delhi Police said that the shooters have carried out recee multiple times before executing murder.

"Six shooters were identified. Two modules of shooters who were in touch with Goldy Brar were involved in this incident. Manpreet Manu fired at Sidhu Moose Wala. All 6 shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets", he said.

"One Kashis was driving a Bolero car, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, & Priyavrat, the head of this one module of shooters- all 4 were traveling in one car. There was another car, Corolla, driven by Jagroop Roopa: Delhi Police Special Cell.

The special cell arrested three shooters from a rented accommodation in Gujarat on June 19.

A large number of arms & explosives have been recovered from them. 8 grenades, 9 electric detonators, 3 pistols, 1 assault rifle were recovered from arrested accused, informed Delhi Police Special Cell. —HB