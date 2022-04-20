Special courts for speedy trial of rape cases planned in Pak

Islamabad: The Pakistan government is set to promulgate an ordinance next week which will seek the establishment of special courts for speedy trial of rape cases.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan confirmed the development to Dawn news hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan through a tweet announced on Saturday that the government had planned to bring a "stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance closing all loopholes".

Awan, who is also a member of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases, said Khan was highly concerned over the recent incidents of rape in different parts of the country.

He said the ordinance had been drafted in line with the premier's directives to his legal team for preparing the law covering "four sides", including protection of the victim so that her personal trauma could not become public and protection of witnesses.

Last month while addressing the National Assembly, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudry said that there are an average of 5,000 rape cases registered every year and that 5 per cent lead to convictions, the BBC reported.

But rights groups have said that the true figure is even lower, pointing out that many rape cases are never brought to the attention of the police.

— IANS