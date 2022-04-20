Special Cleanliness Drive In Lucknow Before International Yoga Day On June 21

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued directives, asking the officials to carry out a cleanliness drive in the state capital and illuminate the city roads with LED lights, before the International Yoga Day, to be celebrated on June 21.

While reviewing the preparation for International Yoga Day, to be held in Lucknow with much fanfare, the Chief Minister said that special emphasis should be given on cleanliness.

"The area around Rama Bai Ambedkar Maidan should be spic and span and if need arises, repair work should be carried out in the park," he said, during a meeting held at 5, Kalidas Marg here.

He said all the public places like parks, where different organisations plan to hold the International Yoga Day, should be spruced up. Similar cleanliness drive should be carried out in other district headquarters and tehsils, he added.

It would be a mega show on June 21, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga in Lucknow, along with Chief Minister Adityanath, his Cabinet colleagues and other party functionaries. Over 70,000 people, including school children and NCC cadets, are expected to take part in the vent.

A campaign should be launched to make people aware about the Yoga Day. The organisations, which have been given responsibility to train people, should do their work diligently, he stressed.

"Ayush department has been asked to organise a curtain raiser of this mega show on June 7 at Raj Bhawan. All 452 trainers should be present in that show," the Chief Minister instructed. UNI