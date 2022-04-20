Special Centres To Inoculate Scribes, Their Kin In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that it will set up special centres for free vaccination of working journalists and their families.

Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has directed the officials to allot a centre separately for the inoculation of journalists and their families who are above 18 years of age.

Adityanath also instructed that media persons should be given priority in vaccination.

Separate centres should be allotted to them and if required, the health workers should go to their workplaces for the immunisation.

Significantly, a sizeable number of media persons and their families have also come under the grip of the fast-growing Covid infection in UP. —IANS