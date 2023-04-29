Special Arrangements In U'khand For 100th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed officials to make special arrangements to ensure that more people tune in to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast.

The 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” will be broadcast on Sunday.

Dhami said the programme’s 100th episode is going to be important in many ways.

Following the chief minister’s directions, arrangements are being made in schools, degree colleges, polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes and gram sabhas so that people gather there in large numbers and listen to the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat”, officials said. To be broadcast at 11 am, the episode will make a special mention of the people who play an important role in building the nation and society, Dhami said in a release. Such people inhabit far corners of the country and are doing distinguished work to give direction to society, the chief minister added.

The prime minister provides information about such people and their work through the programme. It is also very informative and useful for students, he said.

Arrangements are also being made at the Raj Bhawan for a special broadcast of the programme with Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh as the chief guest, the officials said.

Distinguished people from different fields and those mentioned by the prime minister in earlier editions of the programme have been invited to the special broadcast, they added.

Modi speaks on a variety of issues during his monthly radio programme, broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme started in 2014, when the BJP government came to power, and has been going on since. —PTI