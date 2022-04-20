Special Arrangement For Stray Cows, Dogs, Monkeys At Every Nagar Nigam: Yogi

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said special arrangement for upkeep of stray cows, dogs, monkeys and birds would be made at every Nagar Nigam of the state.

"Upkeep of stray cows, monkeys, dogs, birds has started in Lucknow and gradually the scheme would start in other Nagar Nigams," he said, after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various schemes worth Rs 346.74 crore for development of Brijbhumi. He also stressed the need to not releasing the cows on the street. Speaking about developing Mathura, he said there would be no dearth of funds for the purpose. He also said that special lighting arrangements made on the entry points of Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, would become an regular feature and gradually Ayodhya, Varanasi, Allahabad would have similar arrangements.

"We want to make Mathura, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Allahabad alluring in order to attract more pilgrims," he said.

He said solid waste management system now would be introduced in the city. He also said arrangements would be made to prevent discharge of drains into Yamuna and the Union government would be urged to make the river pollution-free.

He said the UP Tirth Vikas Parishad has been constituted for the development of all the seven pilgrimage sites in the state. "The Union government," Yogi said, "has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of Govardhan under Prasad scheme."