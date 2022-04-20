Sparks Fly In Assembly Over Power Tariff Hike In UP

Lucknow: The winter session of Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a stormy start here on Thursday as sparks flew over in both the Houses over hike in power tariff in the state. Sloganeering and waving of posters by members of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress forced suspension of the question hour.

In the state Assembly, except for obituary references on the death of former legislators, Opposition members kept shouting slogans demanding rollback of increased power tariff. Soon after the House met for the day following Vande Mataram recital, Samajwadi Party and Congress members rushed to the well of the House, waving posters and raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government when Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit declined to entertain their notice for immediate debate on the power tariff hike issue. Dikshit, who tried to pacify the Opposition and even assured them of taking up the issue during zero hour, was forced to adjourn the House. UNI