Sparks fly as Vijayan decides to keep charge of Minorities Welfare

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government began its second term, the official list of the portfolios of ministers released on Friday saw one major change, which has left the Muslim community displeased.

In the outgoing cabinet, the Welfare of Minorities department was handled by K.T. Jaleel and it was also a norm under the Congress-led UDF that the charge was handled by a Muslim minister from the Indian Union Muslim League.

Likewise when the names of the second Vijayan ministry surfaced, the department was given to V. Abdurahiman but according the official list was released on Friday, it was listed in the portfolios to be handled by Vijayan.



Expressing their opposition to the change, a few Muslim organisations have expressed their displeasure and they feel that this was done by Vijayan to appease the Christian community. This has also been bolstered by a purported letter of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement to their bishop that adequate steps should be taken to prevail upon Vijayan that this department should either be taken over by the Chief Minister, if not given to a Christian minister, doing the rounds.

Incidentally, Mizoram Governor and a former state BJP chief P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has gone on record to say that Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, has raised "very important issues", particularly concern that 80 per cent of the funds for the minority community are going to one particular community and the entire Christian community is getting just 20 per cent.

Of the 3.34 crore Kerala population, Muslims account for 88.73 lakh, while the Christian population stands at 61.41 lakh.

