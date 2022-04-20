Spanish Chanos edge past Israel Maabarot in online shooting league

Kolkata: Spanish Chanos beat Israel Maabarot 10-6 in the first match of Group B at the Online Shooting League on Monday.

The Spanish shooters took an early lead 5-0, teams tied after shooting 31.0 on the 6th shot.

After the 13th shot Spanish team was leading 9-3 and just needed a point to finish the match but some good shooting by the all girl''s team from Israel saw them take three straight points on 14th, 15th & 16th shot to narrow the margin to 9-6.

But in the end it was Spanish Chanos who won the match taking the point on the 17th shot.

Both the teams will now face the French Frogs in their second match of Group B.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Paralympic shooting team, Indian Tigers, lost to Italian Style 10:1 in their first match.

The Italian Style, which has two Olympic quota winners Marco Suppini and Lorenzo Bacci, proved too strong for the Indian team which consisted of para shooters fielded by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The inaugural edition will see only rifle shooters taking part in the event from July 4-26 where shooters will shoot on electronic targets from their homes.

Every team will consist of 3 rifle shooters. The format used will be "Race to 10" in which the shooters of the two teams will take a shot each.

The team with the higher total of 3 shots takes the point and whichever team reaches 10 points first wins that match. There will only be one match between two teams in a day.

--IANS