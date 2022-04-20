Spain to levy fines on violators of face mask rules

Madrid: People who do not wear a face mask in closed public areas will face fines of up to 100 euros ($113), according to the Spanish government''s draft plans.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed during the week that his cabinet would approve the measures to be put into effect in Spain when the State of Alarm and the special lockdown measures expire on June 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the "new normality" measures are fines for those who don''t wear face masks in closed public areas and outdoors where it is impossible to maintain a safe distance of two metres.

In workplaces, employers will be obliged to provide adequate hygiene and cleanliness and ensure that workers are able to maintain social distancing and have access to soap, water, and hand gels.

Employers will be required to take measures to avoid overcrowding.

Similar measures will be deployed in schools and educational centres.

Commercial centres will have to pay "special attention" to food markets and common areas, and limit the number of people allowed into a centre at any one time.

Travel between Spain''s 17 Autonomous Communities will be allowed once all of them have passed the four stages in Spain''s plan to relax restrictions.

However, passenger numbers will still be limited on long and medium distance trains and also on busses carrying out inter-city routes.

Meanwhile, airlines will be obliged to keep passenger lists for a month after a flight, for the sake of tracking those who have contact with an infected passenger.

--IANS