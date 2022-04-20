Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

Madrid: Spain registered no death from COVID-19 on Monday, the second consecutive day without new death reports, according to the data published by the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare.

The ministry on Tuesday confirmed a total of 27,127 deaths from the virus, no change compared with the number reported on Monday and Sunday. Over the past seven days, altogether 34 people lost their lives to the virus-caused disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

There was an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 detected by PCR tests (which discover if the coronavirus is active in the body). The Health Ministry reported 137 new infections, more than the 71 cases registered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country''s total confirmed cases to 239,932.

Madrid and Catalonia remained the worst hit with 90 of the new cases from these two regions.

--IANS