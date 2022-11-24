Spain destroys Costa Rica 7-0 in the World Cup

Doha (The Hawk): In the FIFA Group E match on Wednesday at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Spain essentially steamrolled a weak Costa Rica 7-0.

On a sunny evening in Doha, Spanish fans couldn't have had it any better when Costa Rica failed to even attempt a shot at the goal, falling to the Europeans in a humbling defeat.

As he effortlessly guided the ball home in the 74th minute to put his side up four goals to nil, teenage sensation Gavi, who also plays for Barcelona, became the youngest player since Brazil's Pele to score a World Cup goal.

Since Dani Olmo's goal gave Spain a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, the Costa Ricans have been unable to hold off a relentless push by the men in red.

With only 18% of the ball under their control and 12 fouls out of a possible 20 in the game, Costa Rican players were judged to be stumbling.

Ferran Torres scored twice, the first with a penalty, in the 31st and 54th minutes. Asensio (at 21'), Soler (at 90'), and Morata (at 90+2') all scored as well.

At the Al Bay Stadium and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, respectively, Costa Rica will play Japan on Sunday while Spain will play Germany.

