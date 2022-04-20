Spain's Covid-19 caseload surpasses 2 mn

Madrid: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has surpassed the 2 million mark after the Ministry of Health reported 42,160 new infections and 245 deaths for the period between January 5-7.

The new figures have increased the overall caseload to 2,050,360, while the death toll stood at 51,874, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the incidence of the virus has risen to 321 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 14 days, according to the Ministry.

In response to the rising number of cases and fears of a third wave, many of Spain's autonomous regions have announced tougher restrictions.

The Catalan region has banned movement between municipalities, and the regions of Extremadura, La Rioja, Castilla la Mancha, Murcia and Valencia will close their borders and impose a curfew starting from 10 p.m.

The Castilla-Leon region has also closed its borders and imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until May 9.

These restrictions coincide with the start of the January sales period, which this year is expected to see far fewer people take advantage of post-Christmas bargains.

The Health Ministry also reported that 207,323 doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine had been administered from the total of 743,925 doses that have so far been received.

--IANS