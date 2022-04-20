SpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit

SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship."Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. —ANI/Sputnik