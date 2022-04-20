    Menu
    SpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit

    April20/ 2022


    Washington: SpaceX announced on Saturday the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.
    Earlier in the day, the US space company launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, its first stage successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.
    "Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.
    The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world.  —ANI/Sputnik
