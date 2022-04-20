Space Launch From UK Soil In 'Next Few Years'

London: The British government on Friday said that it has taken a "giant leap" to propel the development of commercial spaceflight technologies, from traditional rockets to high-altitude balloons and spaceplanes, with launches potentially taking place within the next few years.

The government made the announcement as it published its commercial spaceflight consultation response.

Over the past few months, the government has been inviting industry, stakeholders and the public to have their say on the rules that will govern the country's spaceflight programme.

The resulting legislation is expected to help propel the development of commercial spaceflight technologies.

The government said that spaceports could also be built in south-west England, Scotland and Wales.

"The UK's space sector is thriving, and we have bold ambitions to be the first country in Europe to launch small satellites while building space capabilities in every corner of the UK," Science Minister of the UK, Amanda Solloway, said in a statement.

"Working with our space industry, regulators and across government, we will develop a modern, safe and flexible regulatory framework that will support a new era of sustainable commercial spaceflight across the UK."

The UK government and industry have set a target to grow the UK's share of the global space market to 10 per cent by 2030.

The government has already awarded grants totalling nearly 40 million pound to establish commercial vertical and horizontal small satellite launches from UK spaceports. UK spaceflight plans would create high-skilled jobs in an industry worth 14.8 billion pound. —IANS