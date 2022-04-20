SP: Month long dispute resolved, sacked UP ministers to be taken back

Lucknow:�After days of uncertainty and averting a possible split in the party, the dispute in the first family of the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is set to have resolved with an amicable formula. In the first phase Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will take back all the four ministers sacked last week including his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Party sources here told UNI that the four sacked ministers --Shivpal Singh Yadav, Narad Rai,Om Prakash Singh and Sadab Fatima would be reinstated in the State ministry very soon. However, the sources close to Shivpal said that the leader has refused to join the ministry and would only work in the organisation. Sources said now both Akhilesh and Shivpal will have a say in the selection of the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls while Shivpal will remain as the state president and Akhilesh as the CM of the state. An official announcement is likely to be made later in the day. �UNI