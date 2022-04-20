SP Will Support Congress Govt In MP: Akhilesh

Lucknow: After Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati announced to support the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Samajwadi Party followed suit on Wednesday, announcing to support the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced his support for the Congress government in MP by a tweet. Now, the lone SP MLA in MP would support the Congress government. Mr Yadav, while talking to mediapersons here, said "We welcome the mandate. We didn't perform well, but we would like to thank the public of Madhya Pradesh for supporting us.

He further said the party have decided to support Congress in MP. "BJP has spread hatred and deceived public, they will be given an answer in LS elections," the SP president added.

Asking the Congress to fulfill all the promises made to the people of Madhya Pradesh and other states, Mr Yadav said the farmers' loan waiver announced by the Congress, should be implemented in letter and spirit.

"The alliance in Madhya Pradesh is an old matter and now everyone is looking towards the coming Lok Sabha polls, where the united Opposition would give a benefiting reply to BJP," he said.

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Yadav said, "The UP CM was identifying the God on caste basis and now, he should complete the castes of other Gods. However, this strategy of BJP has benefited the SP. "We will continue to fight against communalism and demand traditional election through ballot papers," he added. UNI