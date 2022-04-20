SP Will Provide Pension To Those Who Opposed CAA: Ram Govind Chaudhary

Deoria: Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said on Friday when the Samajwadi Party government will assume power in the state, those who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be given pension as protectors of the Constitution.

Talking to UNI, the SP leader hit out at the Centre and state governments and said that if their party forms a government in the state, the Bangladeshis will not be driven out. Mr Chaudhary said the SP had protested against the CAA in UP and not the Congress. He alleged that to damage the main opposition party, media was bringing forward Priyanka Gandhi and Congress party. Terming those protesting against the CAA 'protectors of Constitution,' Mr Chaudhary said that the SP will honour these people and also give them pension. He alleged that the violence during the protests was spread by police, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hence their party demands that the violent instances should be probed by a sitting judge of the High Court. Mr Chaudhary said the Bangladeshis living in Uttar Pradesh should not be driven out, adding that they came here to seek shelter and they should be protected. UNI