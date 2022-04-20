SP Will Protest For Restoration Of Student Union In Alld Varsity: Chaudhary

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Assembly leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary here said that Samajwadi Party (SP) will stage demonstration for restoration of student union in Allahabad University.

Addressing the media here on Sunday Mr Chaudhary said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was adamant to suppress the rights of students. He alleged that under dictator ideology of BJP student union was dissolved in Allahabad university.

Mr Chaudhary said that student union is like nursery of politics. He said several student leaders like Narayan Dutt Tewari, Vishvanath Pratap Singh and Chandrashekhar of AU reached at top place in politics.

SP leader said that BJP government was making false allegation that student union was involved in anarchy. He said that SP government will protest on roads to parliament for restoration of student union. UNI