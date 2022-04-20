SP Tried To Siphon Off Rs 3500 Cr Through Purvanchal Expressway: Adityanath

Meerut: Setting the tone for achieving the target 73 plus seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath questioned the Opposition on the Dalit issue and blamed the Samajwadi Party for trying to siphon off Rs 3500 crore, through the Poorvanchal Expressway.

"We are certain that Narendra Modi will retain the power with a landslide victory after the success of the Kumbh of Allahabad in January-February next," he claimed.

Hitting out at the Opposition on their hue and cry over Dalits, he said "Opposition blames BJP over Dalit issue, but they fail to answer why there is no reservation in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and why the previous government during the past 65 years did not do any welfare for the Dalits in the country," he said, while narrated in detail the works done by the government for the community.

Addressing the inaugural session of the UP BJP working committee meeting here on Saturday after it was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Mr Adityanath claimed that Opposition always shed crocodile tears in the name of Dalits, for their vote bank politics.

The CM said that SP government awarded the tender for the Purvanchal expressway for Rs 15,215 crore, even when adequate land was not acquired, but awarded the tender at a price of Rs 11,800 crores with more advanced specifications." The move of the SP government proves that they wanted to earn Rs 3500 crore as a kickback through this project," he alleged. Announcing that an investment proposal of around Rs 5000 crore has been received during the meeting at Aligarh early in the day in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister said UP has turned into a favourite investment destination in the country.

" We have already achieved ground breaking of over Rs 60,000 crores recently and more would be done in the coming months," he said while adding that improvement of law and order situation has made the state a good place for investments for the industrialists.

Giving a pep talk to the party working committee members, the CM made it clear that there is no alternative of hard work and said that reaching to every booth and awaring the voters of the policies and programme of the Centre and state government could give the party an upper hand in the coming elections.

" BJP has never worked with any appeasement mode and followed the ideology of Sabha Sath, Sabja Vikas,"he said. Earlier UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey in his presidential address said that the target before the party workers in the state should be to win all the 80 seats to create a new history. " The recent win of the NDA candidate in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections shows that nothing is possible if done with good intentions," he said.

In his long 16 page written speech , Dr Pandey alleged that the opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party gave ganged up in UP just to prevent the corruption cases initiated against them.

" BJP govt in the state have done a lot in the short period but more is required which will be done in the coming days," he said while lauding chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his leadership qualities and able administration. The BJP working committee will end on Sunday noon, in the presence of national Party president Amit Shah. UNI