SP To Withdraw Disqualification Plea Against Shivpal

Lucknow: In a move that indicates a visible softening of ties, the Samajwadi Party has moved a formal petition before Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit to withdraw an earlier application seeking disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from the state assembly.

Sources in the office of leader of opposition and senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary confirmed that a petition in this regard has been moved.

"Since we are not able to submit certain documents before you regarding his disqualification, we would not like to pursue the disqualification of Shivpal Yadav," the letter to the Speaker said.

The SP had earlier moved an application for Shivpal Yadav''s disqualification last year after he formed his own party following a family feud that had spilled over into the party.

Shivpal had won from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah in the 2017 assembly elections on an SP ticket.

The first signs of a thaw between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav was seen at the Holi Milan function in Sefai earlier this month when they shared the dais and Akhilesh even touched his estranged uncle''s feet.

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav also joined the celebration. It was the first complete family reunion in four years. The bickering in the family had begun in 2016 and the party, as a result, fared miserably in both, 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha

Shivpal contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under the banner of his own Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) but could not win even a single seat. --IANS



