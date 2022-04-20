SP To Revamp Its Working Soon In UP: Akhilesh

With the success of party candidates in the bypolls to 11 UP assembly seats, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that he would soon revamp the party organisation to reach up to the village level.

'We will strengthen the organisation at Vidhan Sabha constituency level and ensure that we can reach up to the village level and people to understand the reality', Mr Yadav said here.

The SP leader refused to comment on the Bahujan Samaj Party's performance in the bypolls.

'It is their matte rand they will see what went wrong. I will not comment on it', he told the media

The BSP drew a blank in the bypolls and yielded one seat it had held to the SP.

Upbeat over SP's success in retaining Rampur assembly seat and wresting one seat each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (Zaidpur) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (Jalalpur), Mr Yadav said that the decision by opposition parties to go solo in the bypolls helped expose the BJP's 'darker side' and effectively conveyed the message of their 'failure'.

'The SP won in Rampur, Jalalpur and Zaidpur constituencies despite the partisan conduct of the district administration and misuse of official machinery. SP candidate Tazeen Fatima won despite the BJP's one-point agenda to target her and party MP Mohammad Azam Khan. The BJP has been pursuing politics of vendetta and is harassing SP workers by registering false cases against them but we will continue our protest against its misrule,' he further said.

Terming the victory of SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as people's mandate to save democracy, Mr Yadav asserted that it was an indication of public anger against the faulty and anti-people policies of the BJP.

He further asserted that the people have voted against the saffron party and politics of hatred, casteism and corruption.

'The BJP used to shield itself from its failure on issues related to the common man by making allegations when ever we formed an alliance to take on the saffron party jointly.They used to say that all parties have ganged up against it and the message of their failure could not be properly conveyed', the SP chief maintained.

'Now the same thing is being said by opposition parties separately and people have come to know the BJP's darker side as it could not counter the opposition onslaught. The more people know BJP's reality, the more they will get disenchanted with it', he disclosed.

The SP chief charged that in the present BJP regime, corruption was at its peak and 'sarkari goondagardi' was ruling the roost.

'The message is clear. Those who work on ground will gain and emerge victorious. We will continue to raise people's issues and stand by them', he added.

UNI