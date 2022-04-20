SP To Reconsider Names Of Announced Candidates For UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow: (UNI) With the realignment of balance of power within the first family of the Samajwadi Party, which has resulted in rise in the stature of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and marginalisation of his uncle and state president of the party Shivpal Singh Yadav, the ruling party is all set to reconsider the list of the candidates already announced. Not only had the candidates of many seats already announced, as much as 40 per cent of the sitting MLAs may be axed for the next Assembly elections. The move is seen as yet another attempt by the ruling party to project the image of 'all is well within the family and are united'. The revised list of the party candidates is likely to be finalised by mid-December. Mr Akhilesh is all set to have a significant role in the selection of candidates. His supporters, who were axed in October and denied ticket, are likely to be accommodated as party candidates. The SP sources here today said besides the Chief Minister, his two uncles Shivpal and Ram Gopal Yadav will be involved in the process of selection of the candidates. Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, however, will take the final call on this issue. SP sources said Mr Akhilesh is upbeat over the electoral prospects of SP, following the ground swell of resentment among the people, particularly in rural areas, due to the severe hardships faced by them, following the demonetisation of high value currency notes by the Centre on November 8. A senior SP leader said 'the electoral scenario has undergone a radical change after the ban of currency and its going to be SP vs BJP and BSP to finish poor third'. Mr Akhilesh was particularly peeved over the denial of tickets to his supporters by the state president in October last. Candidates of close to a dozen seats were changed and replaced by the supporters of Mr Shivpal. The Chief Minister took serious exception of the party's decision as he was not kept in the loop by the state president. In September, Mr Shivpal had replaced Mr Akhilesh as the state president of the party. The change had intensified the power struggle within the first family of the party. Akhilesh Yadav had publically stated that he being leader of the party would like to have a role in the selection of the candidates for the assembly elections. SP sources said Shivpal Yadav has also given his consent for the review of the list of the candidates. The change has occurred following the melting of the ice in the relations between Shivpal Yadav and his cousin brother Ram Gopal Yadav, the party leader in Rajya Sabha who was recently readmitted in the party after his expulsion from the party in October last. Shivpal Yadav recently held several rounds of meeting with Ram Gopal Yadav where a broad consensus was reached over the change of candidates. SP had started the process of identifying and announcing the candidates in March 2015. The candidates were however announced only for the seats the ruling party had lost in 2012 assembly elections. SP has so far announced candidates for 175 seats. SP has already completed the organisational exercise for the selection of the candidates. SP in July last had sent a team of two MLCs to each division which explored the electoral prospects of the sitting MLAs of the party. The report has already been submitted to Mr Mulayam. The MLCs had made a very harsh recommendation, suggesting denial of tickets to at least 50 per cent of the sitting MLAs as an effective tool to fight the anti-incumbency against the next Assembly elections. UNI