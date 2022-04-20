SP To Hold State Wide Demonstration Against Yogi Govt On Aug 9

Lucknow: More than two months after the worst ever poll debacle in last Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party has announced to stage statewide demonstration at district headquarters to protest against the alleged misrule of the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on August 9.

``Samajwadi cannot remain a mute spectator as the situation in Uttar Pradesh is fast deteriorating. Power has gone to the head of the BJP leaders and they have become arrogant and arbitrary. All the MPs, MLAs and the cadre of the party will stage demonstration and submit a memorandum to the district magistrates addressed to the state governor'', said the SP president Akhilesh Yadav here on Sunday. ``Acute state of jungle law prevails in UP where even the women and children are not safe and abduction loot and dacoity against the traders have become order of the day. In the first six months of 2019, there is a long list of crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh which includes 729 murders, 803 incidents of rape and 799 incidents of loot and 60 incidents of dacoity have so far been registered by the police. The police have also registered 2,500 cases of abduction'', claimed Akhilesh Yadav. Without naming the community, SP chief said ``large number of persons from a particular community have been targeted by the police and many have been killed in fake encounters''. Akhilesh Yadav charged that in every district Samajwadi Party workers and their supporters are being targeted while the criminals are being patronized by the BJP leaders. SP chief said if immediate steps are not taken to rein in the terror unleashed by the BJP government then the UP is destined to slip into anarchy. He said the Samajwadi Party has drawn 25 point charter of demands for the protest demonstration on August 9. He said the main demand is that the government must ensure justice with the rape victim of Unnao and the accused MLA Kuldeep Senger be shifted to jail in some other state. He said the party also demands an end to the persecution of the minority community and they are being framed in false cases and also killed in fake police encounters. Defending the party leader Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, SP chief demanded an end to the campaign against him by the Rampur district administration. He alleged that Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, the SP MLA are being hounded by the police and they are being framed in fake cases. `The reservation for the OBCs and schedule caste is under threat and the BJP government is conspiring to end the reservation. The government should clarify its stand on the present status of reservation for the SC and OBC '', said the SP chief. UNI